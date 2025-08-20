Where's That America Party, Musk?

Unhappy with President Trump's "big, beautiful bill," Elon Musk vowed to start a new political party , and after polling X users in early July, announced "the America Party is formed." Six weeks later, we know essentially nothing about the America Party—which might be by design. Musk is backing off his plans to start a political party as he returns focus to his businesses and tries to remain in the good graces of powerful Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, the Wall Street Journal reports.

While Musk has lately been trading insults with President Trump, he has kept in touch with Vance, viewed as "a potential heir to the MAGA political movement," per the Journal. He's even told people close to the VP that he might offer financial backing to Vance should he choose to run for president in 2028, the outlet reports. Vance, meanwhile, told the Gateway Pundit that it would be "a mistake for [Musk] to try to break from the president ... so my hope is that by the time of the midterms, he's kind of come back into the fold."

In late July, Musk's associates reportedly canceled a call with a group specializing in third-party campaigns, saying Musk wanted to focus on his companies. Since then, he hasn't filed any formal paperwork to register a new party. It appears, therefore, that the America Party is on hold, at least temporarily. However, Musk responded to the Journal report on Wednesday, writing, "Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true."