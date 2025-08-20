Trump Says Fed Governor 'Must Resign'

President Trump is calling for the resignation of a governor of the Federal Reserve after the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency accused her of mortgage fraud. "Cook must resign, now!!!" Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social, referencing a Bloomberg story about Fed governor Lisa Cook. What's to know:

The allegation: William Pulte, who NBC News notes is a "sharp critic" of the Fed, alleges that Cook "falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute," per Bloomberg. In essence, Pulte says Cook claimed two homes, a condo in Georgia and a house in Michigan, as her principal residences. She later listed the condo as a rental, according to Pulte. He referred the matter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, seeking a criminal investigation.