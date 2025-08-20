Politics | Federal Reserve Trump Says Fed Governor 'Must Resign' After Federal Housing Finance Agency chief accuses her of mortgage fraud By Polly Davis Doig Posted Aug 20, 2025 10:54 AM CDT Copied Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, speaks at an event at the Federal Reserve building, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Trump is calling for the resignation of a governor of the Federal Reserve after the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency accused her of mortgage fraud. "Cook must resign, now!!!" Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social, referencing a Bloomberg story about Fed governor Lisa Cook. What's to know: The allegation: William Pulte, who NBC News notes is a "sharp critic" of the Fed, alleges that Cook "falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute," per Bloomberg. In essence, Pulte says Cook claimed two homes, a condo in Georgia and a house in Michigan, as her principal residences. She later listed the condo as a rental, according to Pulte. He referred the matter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, seeking a criminal investigation. Cook: The Biden appointee got the job in 2022, and was reappointed a year later to a term that lasts until 2038, per the AP. Axios notes she has been a "relatively dovish" member of the Fed, seemingly open to the interest rate cuts Trump has vocally sought. The potential fallout: If Cook resigns, Trump would appoint a successor, perhaps giving him more leverage in his quest to get the Fed to lower interest rates. The Fed hasn't yet done so in his second term. The background: Pulte, who oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has lodged similar allegations against New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Sen. Adam Schiff. Read These Next Jillian Michaels lawyers up after Netflix documentary. Chris Martin has strong feelings on the phrase "kiss cam." This is why they say children's slide are for children. Grief-stricken Aubrey Plaza opens up to Amy Poehler. Report an error