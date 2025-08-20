Guy Pearce to Lead Rupert Murdoch Biopic

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle has found a new project: a film chronicling the rise of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Boyle has signed on to direct Ink, based on the James Graham play of the same name, detailing the rise of Murdoch's media empire in the 1960s, Deadline reports. The cast is not set in stone, but Guy Pearce and Jack O'Connell (28 Years Later, Back to Black) are reportedly in talks to play Murdoch and Larry Lamb, who was hired to run The Sun newspaper in 1969, respectively.