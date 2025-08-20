Famed Boxer Deported, Lands in Mexico Prison

Former world champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been deported from the US. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Tuesday that the 39-year-old professional boxer was returned to Mexico following his ICE arrest last month. The Department of Homeland Security claimed he was living in the US illegally after overstaying a visa and had an active arrest warrant in his home country. "I understand he was deported ... I don't know if it was yesterday or this morning, but we were informed that he was arriving in Mexico," Sheinbaum said in Spanish, per the Washington Post. Chavez was then arrested in the border city of Nogales and taken to prison, per the BBC.