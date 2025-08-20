Vegas Club Thought It Had Bieber on Stage. Nope

A Justin Bieber lookalike caused a stir at a Las Vegas nightclub after slipping past staff and performing on stage —only to be swiftly unmasked and banned from the venue. The man identified as Dylan Desclos had managed to convince XS Nightclub staff that he was the superstar singer, gaining entry into a VIP area at the Wynn resort venue on Saturday, per Mandatory . Desclos' so-called "team" then approached DJ Gryffin, who was performing at the club, asking for a surprise performance slot. Gryffin agreed, allowing Desclos to take the stage and sing Bieber's hit "Sorry" for a packed crowd.

"Little did I know I was about to be sorry," Gryffin wrote on an Instagram video, showing Desclos walking around the stage as women in the front row scream excitedly. The impersonator's act didn't last long. Club staff soon caught on that Desclos was not Bieber, and hotel management promptly removed him from the property. He was also banned from re-entering the club. The Wynn and XS Nightclub later addressed the incident, saying Desclos gained access only after "an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team," per TMZ. "Dark venue and loud music didn't help," the DJ noted.