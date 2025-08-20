David Byrne Is Engaged at 73

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, 73, is engaged—an announcement he made without actually making an announcement. Rather, he referred to Mala Gaonkar as his fiancee in a weekend interview with the Times . Specifically, while talking about a new song of his called "Moisturizing Things." Asked whether the song was inspired by a true story involving facial moisturizer, Byrne replied, "My fiancée will sometimes come at me with greasy hands, ready to smear my face. And at one point I thought, 'What if I wake up and really looked younger?'" The two live together in New York.

Byrne has been spotted with the 55-year-old businesswoman and artist on the red carpet over the years, and they collaborated on immersive theater performances in 2016 and 2022, People reports. Byrne shares a daughter and two grandchildren with ex-wife Adelle Lutz, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2004. Gaonkar has two children with her ex-husband, financier Oliver Haarmann, who was later linked to Reese Witherspoon. Also in the Times interview, Byrne addressed the idea of a Talking Heads reunion. "On a practical level, trying to recreate the feeling that people had when they were in their early twenties? The time that they first heard that music? That's a fool's errand. And besides, I'm really enjoying what I'm doing," he said.