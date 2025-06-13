Netanyahu Says Fight Against Iran Could Go On for Months

Israel hit Iranian nuclear facilities and killed military leaders and nuclear scientists early Friday in what could be the start of a prolonged operation. In a video statement to the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fight would continue for "as many days as it takes," the New York Times reports. "We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponization program," he said. "We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile program." He said "Operation Rising Lion" could take months or a year to "remove this threat." He said Iran already had enough enriched uranium for nine nuclear bombs, the Telegraph reports.
- Retaliation. Iran said retaliation would be "harsh and decisive." The Israeli military said Iran launched at least 100 drones at Israel but it has "control over the situation," the Times of Israel reports. Authorities told civilians they no longer need to stay close to bomb shelters, though a ban on large gatherings remains in effect.