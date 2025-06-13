Netanyahu Says Fight Against Iran Could Go On for Months

Iran vows retaliation will be 'harsh and decisive'
Posted Jun 13, 2025 5:07 AM CDT
Netanyahu Says Fight Against Iran Could Go On for Months
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran on Jan. 24, 2025.   (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Israel hit Iranian nuclear facilities and killed military leaders and nuclear scientists early Friday in what could be the start of a prolonged operation. In a video statement to the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fight would continue for "as many days as it takes," the New York Times reports. "We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponization program," he said. "We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile program." He said "Operation Rising Lion" could take months or a year to "remove this threat." He said Iran already had enough enriched uranium for nine nuclear bombs, the Telegraph reports.

  • Retaliation. Iran said retaliation would be "harsh and decisive." The Israeli military said Iran launched at least 100 drones at Israel but it has "control over the situation," the Times of Israel reports. Authorities told civilians they no longer need to stay close to bomb shelters, though a ban on large gatherings remains in effect.

  • 100 targets hit. Israel said 200 aircraft were involved in the attack on around 100 targets and all the pilots made it back, the AP reports. Officials said the Mossad spy agency also positioned explosive drones inside Iran ahead of the attack. The Israeli Air Force said it destroyed dozens of air defense systems.
  • Military leadership decimated. Reuters has a list of the Iranian commanders killed in the strikes, including Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bagheri, the head of the country's armed forces, and Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says the strikes also wiped out the leadership of the Revolutionary Guards' air force, who had gathered in an underground chamber.
  • Nuclear facilities hit. Iran's atomic energy organization confirmed that the Natanz nuclear facility had been hit, the Guardian reports. "The attack has damaged several parts of the facility. Investigations are ongoing to assess the extent of damages," the organization said. The Times describes the site as "the beating heart of the Iranian nuclear program."
  • IAEA chief speaks out. The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog called the strikes "deeply concerning," the BBC reports. "I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the context or circumstances, as it could harm both people and the environment," said Rafael Grossi.
(More Iran stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X