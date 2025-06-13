Prince William's Polo Friend Swallows Bee, Dies

A jarring death in the upper echelons of British society: Billionaire Sunjay Kapur, widely described as a friend of Prince William, died after swallowing a bee during a polo match, reports the Telegraph and the Mirror. The 53-year-old is believed to have gone into anaphylactic shock at the match in Windsor, per People. While Kapur played polo with William and other royals, there was no indication the prince was present.