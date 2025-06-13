Iran Just Escalated Its Retaliation in a Big Way

Iran's first form of retaliation against Israel on Friday came in the form of drones. Now comes a more serious attack: Tehran just fired dozens of ballistic missiles in three different waves, reports Axios . Emergency sirens rang out in cities including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, along with warnings for residents to take shelter, per the New York Times . Explosions—evidently the result of Israel's defense system intercepting at least some of the missiles—could be heard. The missiles are in retaliation for Israel's massive preemptive strike on Friday against Iran's nuclear facilities and scientists.

"The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace," Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a televised address just before the ballistic missiles were launched. It will take some time to assess how successful the strikes were, but Axios reports that multiple missiles struck central Tel Aviv, and USA Today reports plumes of smoke could be seen there. "There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter ... come to an end," President Trump wrote on social media Friday. "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left." (More Iran stories.)