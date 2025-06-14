Russia: Trump, Putin Held 50-Minute Call

For 50 minutes on Saturday, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Israel-Iran clashes and Ukraine peace talks in a phone call, a Kremlin official said. "The dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East was naturally at the center of the exchange of opinions," Yuri Ushakov, a foreign affairs adviser to Putin, told reporters, per the AP . The aide said Putin denounced Israel's strikes on Iran and warned that any escalation "would have unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East," Reuters reports.

The White House did not immediately give an account of the call, in which Russia said Trump provided an assurance that envoy Steve Witkoff is prepared to resume nuclear talks with Iran's foreign minister, per Axios. The round scheduled for Sunday in Oman was canceled after the airstrikes began. A US official said Saturday that "we remain committed to talks and hope the Iranians will come to the table soon," and Ushakov said Putin told Trump Russia is willing to mediate. Russian state news reported that Putin also told Trump that he's willing to resume peace talks with Ukraine after June 22, per Reuters.