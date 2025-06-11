Luigi Mangione Is Bursting With Thanks at the Moment

We've been offered a peek inside Luigi Mangione's journal . Now, some insight into what the alleged shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is thankful for. The Ivy League grad/accused murderer turned 27 last month in prison, and via an electronic correspondence sent from the MDC Brooklyn detention center, he took some time to spell out 27 things that leave him swelling with gratitude. Among his picks:

One thing Mangione didn't mention specifically in his thankfulness inventory: all of the love notes he receives in prison from enamored fans, as detailed by In Touch. "People have sort of an obsession with men who are in jail," says Lindsay Hoffman, a reporter with the outlet. "A particular set of women are actually interested in these kind of men. ... They really like the idea that the man is in jail and that they can have full access to him, know what he's doing. And on top of that, he's really cute." TMZ notes that Mangione will have plenty of time to come up with more points of gratitude—although he's next due in court at the end of June, his federal trial isn't set to start until next year. (Check out his complete list here; the 27th item is redacted.)