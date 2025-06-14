Iran Calls Off Next Round of Nuclear Talks With US

The latest round of talks between US and Iranian negotiators will not take place Sunday as scheduled, the nation mediating the talks announced Saturday. Oman's foreign minister posted the cancelation of what was to be the sixth round, planned to take place in Muscat, on social media, the New York Times reports. Badr Albusaidi wrote that, nevertheless, "diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace." The US wants to slow or stop Iran's progress toward possessing a nuclear weapon.