Sean Combs Likely Won't Take the Stand at His Trial

The possibility that music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs might testify at his federal sex trafficking trial all but vanished Tuesday after his lawyer predicted a defense presentation lasting as little as two days and the judge said jurors could be deliberating next week, the AP reports. Attorney Marc Agnifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian that the defense presentation could last less than two days and not more than five, an estimate that would likely not apply if Combs testified. Testimony by two of his former girlfriends consumed two of the trial's six weeks. Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said prosecutors expected to rest Friday.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. He has been jailed at a federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September arrest at a Manhattan hotel. On Tuesday, the jury was shown nearly 20 minutes of explicit video recordings of alleged "freak-off" encounters from 2012 and 2014 as a defense lawyer cross examined a law enforcement agent about the tapes. As the recordings were played, one juror seemed to turn away from his video screen for most of the time although he kept on earphones carrying the sound to jurors. Spectators were blocked from seeing or hearing the graphic evidence. Other jurors sat back in their seats as the recordings played on the screens in front of them.