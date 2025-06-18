More People Are Just Keeping Their Earbuds in All the Time

When is it time to take the earbuds out? For some people, it's almost never. Dan Weisel, a family medicine doctor in St. Louis, tells the Wall Street Journal that he has noticed a growing number of patients keeping their earbuds in even after he walks into the examination room. "My initial reaction is, that's rude because it seems like you're not giving me your full attention," he says, though he acknowledges that the patients could be using them as hearing aids or to control sensory overload—and that times are changing. "Technology influences culture and it influences manners. So I have to tell myself, having earbuds in isn't something I understand intuitively but maybe it's intuitive for Gen Z," the 35-year-old says.