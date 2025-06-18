Bear Freed From Lid That Ringed His Neck for 2 Years

Today's feel-good story comes out of Michigan, where state wildlife biologists have managed to get a blue plastic lid off a bear's neck—some two years after they believe the lid first became stuck there. MLive reports the state's Department of Natural Resources spotted the then-cub with the lid on its neck in 2023 via a trail camera. Per the DNR, the bear "would prove elusive over the next two years, occasionally appearing on other trail camera photos but then disappearing after a day or so."

The hole in the lid measured 5 inches in diameter, and the DNR describes it as similar to those that can cover 55-gallon drums used by hunters to bait bears (though holes in those lids must be smaller than 1 inch in diameter or larger than 22 inches) or to store food items that can attract bears, like chicken feed. The rescue came after a Hillman resident in late May saw the bear via a trail camera set up on his property. He called the DNR, and state biologists used a baited enclosure trap to catch the 110-pound animal on June 2. The bear was anesthetized and then the lid was cut off. He was found to have substantial scarring and an abscess on his neck (Detroit News has a photo here) but was otherwise healthy and was released into the wild.