Trump Ready to Pull Trigger on Iran Attack: Report

They say he has OK'd plans to strike, is waiting on final order to see if Tehran balks on nukes program
Posted Jun 19, 2025 6:01 AM CDT
What will come of President Trump's "ultimate ultimatum" to Iran remains to be seen, but according to a new report, Trump is ready to strike when that moment comes. The president has told senior aides that he has given the green light on attack plans against Iran, though he's holding off on his final order to see if Iran will cave on its nuclear weapons program after seeing that the United States may join Israel's strikes against the Mideast nation, sources tell the Wall Street Journal.

  • President's take: "I have ideas on what to do, but I haven't made a final—I like to make the final decision one second before it's due," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Israel-US partnering? A senior White House official says only that multiple options are still possible, including joining Israel's "Operation Rising Lion," which has so far hit more than 1,100 Iranian targets. At the moment, the US' stated role has been confined to assisting Israel in its defense against Iran's counterstrikes.
  • Iran: The Iranian government doesn't exactly appear amenable to giving in to Trump's demands. "Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance," Iran's United Nations Mission noted in a statement, seemingly referring to the US president.
  • Israel: On Thursday, meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would begin striking new strategic targets in Iran to "remove the threats to the state of Israel and to destabilize the ayatollah's regime," following an Iranian strike that hit a major Israeli hospital, among other sites, per the New York Times.
  • 'Back against the wall': That's the position analyst Roger Cohen says Iran is currently in. "The Iranian regime finds itself in its most difficult position 46 years after the revolution that brought it to power," he writes for the New York Times. "But does it mean the end?" More here.
  • Experts' take: Seven of them weigh in for Politico on what could happen if the United States starts bombing Iran.
