Trump Ready to Pull Trigger on Iran Attack: Report

What will come of President Trump's "ultimate ultimatum" to Iran remains to be seen, but according to a new report, Trump is ready to strike when that moment comes. The president has told senior aides that he has given the green light on attack plans against Iran, though he's holding off on his final order to see if Iran will cave on its nuclear weapons program after seeing that the United States may join Israel's strikes against the Mideast nation, sources tell the Wall Street Journal.

President's take: "I have ideas on what to do, but I haven't made a final—I like to make the final decision one second before it's due," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.