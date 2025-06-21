Trump Family Isn't Only Big Name Getting in Mobile Phone Biz

Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman, other celebs are vying to have their names attached to your phone
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 21, 2025 2:00 PM CDT
New Frontier of the Stars: the Mobile Phone Biz
President Trump speaks with reporters while flying on Air Force One on Monday, June 16, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Trump's family isn't the only famous party trying to launch a new branded mobile phone. More and more celebrities are looking to attach their names to your device—or rather, wireless services that could power it, with brands launched or co-owned by high-profile figures just about everywhere you look, per the AP. But several big names are also venturing into the market for mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, an industry term for businesses that provide cell coverage by leasing infrastructure from bigger, more established carriers. Here's what to know:

  • Trump entry: On Monday, the Trump Organization, run by the president's sons Eric and Donald Jr., unveiled Trump Mobile. The company says this new business will offer cell service through an apparent licensing deal with "all three major cellular carriers" in the US and will be selling gold phones by August.
  • Other big names: Just last week, actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett launched SmartLess Mobile, a name that mirrors the trio's SmartLess podcast. Now live across the contiguous US and Puerto Rico, SmartLess Mobile runs on T-Mobile's 5G Network. Another wireless provider with ties to fame is Mint Mobile. While not launched by celebrities, Ryan Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in Mint in 2019. Mint's parent, the Ka'ena Corporation, was later acquired by T-Mobile in a deal worth up to $1.35 billion.
  • Beyond celebs: Well-known brands not traditionally in the phone business have also got in on the action, particularly outside the US. Forrester Research's Octavio Garcia Granados points to Walmart's BAIT mobile plan in Mexico, for example, as well as Italian soccer club AC Milan launching its own mobile SIM cards for fans.

  • MVNO market: They've emerged outside of high-profile brands or launch teams. The University of Texas' Ben Bentzin cites Straight Talk and Cricket, now owned by Verizon and AT&T, respectively. "The MVNO market is not new," said Garcia Granados. "What's new is the development on how it's consumed and the [ease] for brands to launch such plans."
  • Demand: MVNOs have proven to be attractive acquisitions to big wireless carriers over the years, but whether or not the star factor promises significant demand has yet to be seen for the most recent entrants. "The competition battleground here is brand and price," Bentzin said.
More here. (More wireless carriers stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X