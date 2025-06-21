Trump Family Isn't Only Big Name Getting in Mobile Phone Biz

President Trump's family isn't the only famous party trying to launch a new branded mobile phone. More and more celebrities are looking to attach their names to your device—or rather, wireless services that could power it, with brands launched or co-owned by high-profile figures just about everywhere you look, per the AP. But several big names are also venturing into the market for mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, an industry term for businesses that provide cell coverage by leasing infrastructure from bigger, more established carriers. Here's what to know: