Houthis Warn US to Stay Out

If the US attacks Iran, Yemen's Houthis warned Saturday, they will attack American ships in the Red Sea. The statement said the group will stand by any Arab or Muslim country attacked by Israel, NBC News reports, contending that Israel is trying to eliminate Iran and dominate the Middle East. "Based on this, should the Americans become involved in attacking or aggressing against Iran alongside the Israeli enemy, the Yemeni Armed Forces will target their ships and warships in the Red Sea," the statement said.
The US and the rebel group agreed to a ceasefire in May, per Reuters. Analysts have pointed out that's one risk the US would be taking if it agrees to Israel's request to drop 30,000-pound bombs on an underground nuclear enrichment facility in Iran, per the New York Times: Iran might then push its proxy forces, including the Houthis, to hurt the global economy by hitting trade routes or oil infrastructure. (More Houthis stories.)