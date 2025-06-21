Houthis Warn US to Stay Out

If the US attacks Iran, Yemen's Houthis warned Saturday, they will attack American ships in the Red Sea. The statement said the group will stand by any Arab or Muslim country attacked by Israel, NBC News reports, contending that Israel is trying to eliminate Iran and dominate the Middle East. "Based on this, should the Americans become involved in attacking or aggressing against Iran alongside the Israeli enemy, the Yemeni Armed Forces will target their ships and warships in the Red Sea," the statement said.