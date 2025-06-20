100 Yards Apart, Trader Joe's Takes on ... Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has opened a new store in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighborhood—right across the street from an existing Trader Joe's. Social media users voiced confusion about why the company would put two locations so close together, with some calling the move "actually insane" or a "glitch in the Matrix." The new location at 14140 Riverside Drive, which opened on June 6, is less than 100 yards from the Trader Joe's at 14119 Riverside Drive, which has been in business for more than 50 years, KREM reports.

"We've had a great relationship with our customers in Sherman Oaks for 52 years, and we plan to keep both stores open," Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde tells USA Today. The new store, Rohde says, "is bigger and has an attached underground parking lot." The location, one of five new stores the grocery chain plans to open in California this year, is called "Sherman Oaks, too" on the company's website. KTLA reports that TikTok users claiming to have inside information said the chain had to renew the lease on the old store because the new one was intended to be a replacement but wasn't ready in time, while others said Trader Joe's wanted two stores to expand its footprint in the community. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)