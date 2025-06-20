Trump Deploys His Favorite Deadline: 'Two Weeks'

When President Trump informed the world on Thursday that he would make his decision on whether to bomb Iran within two weeks, it was a familiar tactic. "As almost everyone in Washington is by now aware, 'two weeks' is one of Mr. Trump's favorite units of time," writes Andrew Shawn McCreesh in the New York Times. Earlier this year, when asked about whether Vladimir Putin could be trusted, Trump responded, "I'll let you know in about two weeks." The trend actually goes back to his first administration, notes Stephen Collinson in a CNN analysis. "Trump has often imposed two-week action deadlines on himself on thorny issues—including infrastructure, trade deals and Russia sanctions."