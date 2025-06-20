Areas With Plastic Bag Rules Have Cleaner Beaches

A sweeping new study suggests that plastic bag bans and fees are indeed reducing plastic trash on US beaches and riverbanks. For the study published in Science, researchers analyzed six years of data from over 45,000 shoreline cleanups, comparing before-and-after totals as well as communities with bans to those without, reports CNN. The upshot? "We find that plastic bag policies lead to a 25% to 47% decrease in plastic bags as a share of total items collected relative to areas without policies," reads the study. Details:

The study suggests that bag fees might be more effective than outright bans, though more research is needed to confirm, per the Washington Post. "One hypothesis is that in at least some cases, the revenue from fees is being used to further reduce litter," says study coauthor Dr. Kimberly Oremus of the University of Delaware. "In Washington, DC, for example, they use the revenue from plastic bag fees to clean up river shorelines."