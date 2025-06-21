MLB Suspends Pitcher Who Took a Swing at a Fan

Major League Baseball has suspended Dennis Santana for four games over a confrontation in which the Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher appeared to try to punch a fan. The clash took place in the visitors bullpen during the second game of doubleheader between the Tigers and Pirates in Detroit on Thursday, the New York Times reports. "You guys know me and know my temper," Santana told reporters via an interpreter after the game. "I'm a calm person. They just crossed the line a few times. I would like to leave it like that."