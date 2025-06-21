MLB Suspends Pitcher Who Took a Swing at a Fan

Dennis Santana appeals four-game punishment
Posted Jun 21, 2025 4:00 PM CDT
The Pittsburgh Pirates' Dennis Santana pitches against the Tigers in the ninth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday in Detroit.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Major League Baseball has suspended Dennis Santana for four games over a confrontation in which the Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher appeared to try to punch a fan. The clash took place in the visitors bullpen during the second game of doubleheader between the Tigers and Pirates in Detroit on Thursday, the New York Times reports. "You guys know me and know my temper," Santana told reporters via an interpreter after the game. "I'm a calm person. They just crossed the line a few times. I would like to leave it like that."

Fan videos posted online show Santana pointing out a front-row fan to a police officer at Comerica Park, then lunging and swinging at the person, per the AP. The fan was ejected from the stadium. Santana is appealing his punishment and can keep playing while it's under review by MLB. He did not play in the Pirates' game Friday against the Texas Rangers. (More Major League Baseball stories.)

