AI Data Centers Will Need a Lot More Power Going Forward

As AI data centers rapidly multiply, their electricity needs are set to soar, posing major challenges for power grids, industry partnerships, and infrastructure investment, according to a new Deloitte report cited by Quartz. The firm warns that the electricity demand from AI data centers is expected to jump dramatically—from 4 gigawatts last year to 123 gigawatts by 2035, a thirtyfold increase.

Roadblocks: The report outlines several obstacles that could slow this growth, with timing being one of the most critical issues. While data centers can be constructed in a year or two, the process for bringing new power plants online can take much longer, with some regions already facing lengthy waits for new grid connections. Skilled labor shortages pose another significant constraint, with nearly two-thirds of data center execs reporting trouble finding qualified workers. Supply chain bottlenecks and rising construction material costs are also creating delays, while tariffs and import dependencies further complicate matters.