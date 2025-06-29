Anxious About Climate Change? Make a 'Positivity Sandwich'

Anxiety, grief, anger, fear, helplessness. The emotional toll of climate change is broad-ranging, especially for young people. Many worry about what the future holds, and a daily grind of climate anxiety and distress can lead to sleeplessness, an inability to focus, and worse. Some young people wonder whether it's moral to bring children into the world, while others grieve for the natural world. Activists, climate psychologists, and others in the fight against climate change offer a range of ways to the AP to build resilience and help manage emotions. More:

Get active in your community: Beat isolation by finding ways to connect with like-minded people and help nature, says climate psychologist Laura Robinson. Work locally to convince more residents to give up grass lawns and increase biodiversity with native plants, for instance. Help establish new green spaces, join projects to protect water, develop wildlife corridors, or decrease pesticide use to save frogs, insects, and birds. Work to get the word out on turning down nighttime lighting to help birds and lightning bugs.