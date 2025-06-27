BBC Launches US-Only Paywall

The BBC has brought in its first paywall for its news service—and it's for American users only. The British public broadcaster announced Thursday that US users who want unlimited access to news stories and feature reports on BBC.com will have to pay $8.99 per month, or $49.99 for a year's access, the Verge reports. "Those who do not pay will still have ad-supported access to selected global breaking news stories, BBC Radio 4 and the World Service, as well as its language services and some newsletters and podcasts," the BBC said. The BBC said its website is used by almost 140 million people around the world, including 60 million in the US.