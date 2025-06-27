Supreme Court Upholds Key ObamaCare Provision

The Supreme Court preserved a key part of the Affordable Care Act's preventive health care coverage requirements on Friday, rejecting a challenge from Christian employers to the provision that affects some 150 million Americans, per the AP . The 6-3 ruling comes in a lawsuit over how the government decides which health care medications and services must be fully covered by private insurance under former President Obama's signature law, often referred to as ObamaCare.

The plaintiffs said the process is unconstitutional because a volunteer board of medical experts tasked with recommending which services are covered is not Senate approved. President Trump's administration defended the mandate before the court, though Trump has been a critic of his predecessor's law. The Justice Department said board members don't need Senate approval because they can be removed by the health and human services secretary. The court agreed in a majority opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, per the Hill.

The case came before the Supreme Court after an appeals court struck down some preventive care coverage requirements. The US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Christian employers and Texas residents who argued they can't be forced to provide full insurance coverage for things like medication to prevent HIV and some cancer screenings.