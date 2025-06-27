Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News for $787M

"No more lies," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X Friday, announcing that he has filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court centers on Fox host Jesse Watters' claim that the Democratic governor lied about a phone call from President Trump, the New York Times reports.

They spoke on June 7—or late June 6, West Coast time—but Trump told a reporter on June 10 that they spoke "a day ago" and that he told Newsom he was "doing a bad job." In a post on X, Newsom said, "There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn't even know who he's talking to." On his show, Watters asked, "Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him?"