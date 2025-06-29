IAEA Leader Undercuts Trump's Iran Claims

President Trump is not going to like the new interview from the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Speaking to Face the Nation on CBS News , Rafael Grossi downplayed the damage done to Iran's nuclear sites by US bombs.

Gross's comments sync with a leaked preliminary assessment by US intelligence, though the assessment's conclusions have been aggressively disputed by Trump and defense secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump most recently asserted that Iran's nuclear program has been set back years, if not "decades." But Grossi's contention is that diplomacy, not military strikes, is the only way to get a permanent solution.