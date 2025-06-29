World | International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA Leader Undercuts Trump's Iran Claims Tehran could be enriching uranium again in a 'matter of months,' says Rafael Grossi By John Johnson Posted Jun 29, 2025 7:50 AM CDT Copied International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi attends an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber) President Trump is not going to like the new interview from the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Speaking to Face the Nation on CBS News, Rafael Grossi downplayed the damage done to Iran's nuclear sites by US bombs. Iran could start enriching uranium again, at least to a small degree, in a "matter of months," said Grossi, per the BBC. In his interview with Margaret Brennan, Grossi said it's "clear that there has been severe damage, but it's not total damage." What's more, "Iran has the capacities there; industrial and technological capacities. So if they so wish, they will be able to start doing this again." Gross's comments sync with a leaked preliminary assessment by US intelligence, though the assessment's conclusions have been aggressively disputed by Trump and defense secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump most recently asserted that Iran's nuclear program has been set back years, if not "decades." But Grossi's contention is that diplomacy, not military strikes, is the only way to get a permanent solution. Read These Next That 'buy now, pay later' loan may soon hit your credit score. Cops: Arizona 5th graders drew up plot to 'end' a classmate. Hall of Famer Dave Parker dies Senate will grind it out this weekend for Trump's spending bill. Report an error