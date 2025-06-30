In Intercepted Call, Iran Officials Downplay Impact of US Strikes

Intercepted conversations among top Iranian officials indicate that the recent US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites caused less damage than the officials expected, contradicting President Trump's claims of "obliteration." Four people familiar with the intercepted Iranian communications anonymously shared the information with the Washington Post , prompting pushback from the Trump administration. "It's shameful that the Washington Post is helping people commit felonies by publishing out-of-context leaks," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. "The notion that unnamed Iranian officials know what happened under hundreds of feet of rubble is nonsense. Their nuclear weapons program is over."

The intercepted communications revealed surprise that the US strikes were less damaging than anticipated, with speculation about why the attacks did not inflict greater destruction on nuclear sites, the sources say. The debate over just how much damage was truly inflicted continues to rage; another Trump administration official said the intercepted communication was incorrect because the US destroyed critical elements of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including a key metal conversion facility, which officials claim will take years to rebuild. CIA Director John Ratcliffe told lawmakers the same thing during a classified briefing last week, sources tell the AP.

Meanwhile, Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that the Islamic republic's nuclear enrichment "will never stop" because it is permitted for "peaceful energy" purposes, the Guardian reports. "The enrichment is our right, an inalienable right, and we want to implement this right," he told CBS News.