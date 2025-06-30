Teacher Fired After Husband's Obituary Reveals Gay Marriage

A music teacher called "a beacon of kindness and understanding" for students at a New Orleans Catholic school was fired last week after a parent's discovery of his late husband's obituary, revealing the educator's same-sex marriage—unleashing community backlash and a debate over the school's employment policies, the Guardian reports. Mark Richards, who had worked at St. Francis Xavier in Metairie, Louisiana, for 22 years, said in an email to the school community that he was terminated for being in a same-sex marriage, which violates the archdiocese's morality clause prohibiting "contracting a marriage in violation of the rules of the Catholic church" and "actively engaging in homosexual activity."

According to Richards, he signed the contract containing the morality clause with "a wink and a nudge since it was no big secret that I am gay," adding that the school community was "very sympathetic and supportive" after his husband's death —until the parent's complaint. Richards tells WDSU he was dismissed on June 25 and that school officials told him it was because he had lived with a man, adding that they "weren't married in the eyes of God." In an email to the school community following the backlash that ensued, officials said the decision was final and based on upholding Catholic teachings. Richards, who married his husband in 2014, said he had not violated the morality clause for the past two years and expressed feeling betrayed.

Richards helped the K-8 school establish its band program, NOLA.com reports. His firing drew anger from many in the school community. A petition supporting Richards gathered more than 1,500 signatures, with parents questioning the morality clause's relevance and calling it unjust. One mother said she hopes the line about homosexuality is removed from future contracts. Another parent called the firing a "violation of human rights." The case comes as the archdiocese is embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings related to decades of clergy sexual abuse claims.