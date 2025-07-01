Tesla, Nvidia Drag Down S&P 500

Tesla fell 5.3% and was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. It had already dropped a little more than 21% for the year so far coming into the day, in part because of Musk's and Trump's feud. Drops for several darlings of the artificial-intelligence frenzy also weighed on the market. Nvidia's decline of 3% was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500. But more stocks rose within the index than fell, led by several casino companies. They rallied following a report showing better-than-expected growth in overall gaming revenue in Macao, China's casino hub. Wynn Resorts climbed 8.8% and Las Vegas Sands gained 8.9%.

Automakers outside of Tesla were also strong, with General Motors up 5.7% and Ford Motor up 4.6%. The overall US stock market has made a stunning recovery from its springtime sell-off of roughly 20%. But challenges still lie ahead for Wall Street, with one of the largest being the continued threat of Trump's tariffs. Many of Trump's stiff proposed taxes on imports are currently on pause, but they're scheduled to kick into effect in about a week. Depending on how big they are, they could hurt the economy and worsen inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said again on Tuesday that he wants to wait for more evidence about how much Trump's tariffs will affect the economy and inflation before resuming cuts to interest rates.