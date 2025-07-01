Trump Visits 'Alligator Alcatraz'

President Trump, joined by officials including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, toured the newly built "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention facility in Florida on Tuesday—and suggested it could end up as part of a network of similar facilities. "Well, I think we would like to see them in many states. Really, many states," Trump said, per ABC News. "And, you know, at some point, they might morph into a system."

Trump praised Florida officials for getting the facility ready in just eight days, WFLA reports. "Very soon this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet," the president said. "We're surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland and the only way out is, really, deportation." DeSantis said operations would begin as soon as the president departed, with the facility set to hold around 3,000 detainees.