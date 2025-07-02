NASA-Netflix Partnership Is a 'Sci-Fi Dream'

Netflix is teaming up with NASA to livestream rocket launches and other space events directly to its subscribers, the companies announced on Monday, "in a move that's equal parts sci-fi dream and Saturday afternoon plan," according to Netflix . Starting later this summer, Netflix viewers will be able to watch live NASA+ feeds, including launches, spacewalks, and views from the International Space Station, all part of the streaming giant's ongoing push into live content, per NBC News .

The partnership builds on Netflix's earlier livestreaming experiments, including last year's NFL games on Christmas, a Beyonce halftime show, and a Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul boxing match that pulled in 60 million viewers, despite some technical glitches. Netflix also launched a live talk show with comedian John Mulaney this year.

NASA+, which rolled out in 2023, is already free on NASA's website and app. CNBC notes that the financials behind the deal haven't been disclosed. The agency hopes to tap into Netflix's 700-million-strong audience to expand interest in space exploration with this new initiative, which it says will also offer mission coverage and "breathtaking live views of Earth," per a statement.

Officials cited the National Aeronautics and Space Act's call for sharing space discoveries with as wide an audience as possible for the move, which comes during a period of heightened public attention on space. That attention has been highlighted by recent celebrity spaceflights like Katy Perry's journey on Blue Origin's New Shepard. NASA+ coverage on Netflix will run alongside existing series, with specific launch schedules coming soon.