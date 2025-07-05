Melbourne Suffers a Second 'Act of Hate'

An arsonist set fire to the door of a Melbourne synagogue and forced the congregation to flee on Friday, seven months after criminals destroyed a synagogue in the same Australian city with an accelerant-fueled blaze that left a worshipper injured. A man doused the double front doors of the downtown East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation and set it alight around 8pm, a police statement said on Saturday. Around 20 worshippers sharing a meal to mark the Shabbat Jewish day of rest evacuated through a rear door and no one was injured, reports the AP. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the front entrance, police said. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan said both incidents were designed to "traumatize Jewish families." "Any attack on a place of worship is an act of hate, and any attack on a Jewish place of worship is an act of antisemitism," she said in a statement.