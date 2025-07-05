Charmed , Nip/Tuck Star Julian McMahon Dies at 56

Australian-American actor Julian McMahon, who starred in shows including Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and FBI: Most Wanted, has died at age 56. He "died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," his wife Kelly McMahon said in a statement to Deadline . McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon and he played an Australian prime minister in Netflix's The Residence, one of his most recent roles, the BBC reports. McMahon, who moved to the US in the 1990s, also played Dr. Doom in two Fantastic Four movies.

"Julian loved life," Kelly McMahon said. "He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible." McMahon "was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence," Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano said in a post on Instagram. "Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers." Losing him, she said, "feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair."

"Despite his career being well into its third decade, there's a very sad feeling surrounding McMahon's death that his talent has been dramatically cut short; that his star was very much on the rise again," Luke Buckmaster writes at the Guardian. He praises McMahon's performance in one of his last roles. He played the villain in The Surfer, which also starred Nicolas Cage. "Not everybody can hold their own against an actor like Cage, but McMahon pulled it off perfectly, countering the star's off-the-wall style with a seething, magnetic portrait of toxic masculinity," Buckmaster writes.