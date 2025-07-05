Scores of rescuers were searching desperately Saturday for children from a girls' camp and many others who were still missing after a wall of water rushed down a river in the Texas Hill Country during a powerful storm. Official said Saturday that the death toll had risen to 27, including nine children, the AP reports. Some 27 people were missing from Camp Mystic, Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice said at a press conference Saturday. An unknown number of people at other locations were still unaccounted for. "We do not have an accurate count, and we don't even want to begin to estimate at this time," Rice said, per CNN. "People need to know today will be a hard day," said Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr.

More than 1,000 rescuers were on the ground. Rescue teams, helicopters, and drones were being used, with some people being plucked from trees. US Coast Guard helicopters were flying in to assist.