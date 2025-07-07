Chantal Forces Evacuations in North Carolina

It's North Carolina's turn to face flooding. Heavy rain and flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal forced dozens of people to flee their homes in the central part of the state, officials said Monday. The Chapel Hill Fire Department and neighboring agencies completed more than 50 water rescues, many of them in areas where floodwaters entered or threatened apartments, reports the AP. More than 60 people were displaced Sunday and Monday. There were also water rescues at shopping centers, where water flooded businesses and parking lots, officials said. They warned residents to take care as they ventured out Monday morning since crews were still assessing damage.