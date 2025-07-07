Meteorologists Defend Texas Forecasts

One big question in the wake of the Texas floods is why nobody seemed prepared for the Guadalupe River to rise so high and so fast. But blaming weather forecasters is not justified, report Wired and NBC News. Both outlets talk to independent meteorologists about how things played out. Details:

The National Weather Service had been warning of heavy rain through the week because of a tropical storm that hit Mexico. The NWS issued a flood watch for the affected area on Thursday afternoon, then an urgent flood warning by 1am Friday, which was upgraded to a flash flood emergency alert by 4:30am, per Wired.