Tips to Make Vacations Cheaper

OK, so you want to travel like the Kardashians, but your budget is more like the Griswolds. You can still leave home, have a great time, and not break the bank. NPR has tips on common pitfalls to avoid, and things to try instead:

Dream destination? Try 'destination dupe.' Yearning for Napa? Try sipping some Riesling in New York's much more affordable, yet still picturesque, Finger Lakes region. Forget Paris. Try wandering the streets of a closer-to-home European-tinged city like Quebec or Montreal.