This Time, Sinner Prevails in 1-2 Matchup

Five weeks after falling to Carlos Alcaraz in an epic French Open final, Jannik Sinner came from behind on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon championship in the latest matchup of the world's top two players. It was the seventh straight major tournament won by one or the other. "The things we are doing right now are great for tennis," Alcaraz said before the final. "It takes so much to win against him," Sinner said afterward, per ESPN . Alcaraz's victory last month at Roland-Garros took almost 5½ hours. Sinner's 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win Sunday took 3 hours, 4 minutes, per the Athletic .

"I had a very tough loss in Paris. But at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter how you win or you lose the important tournaments," Sinner said during the trophy presentation, per the AP. "You just have to understand what you did wrong." The world No. 1 added that he tried to accept the French Open loss and get back to work. "And this is, for sure, why I'm holding this trophy here." Conceding that it's difficult to lose, Alcaraz said he was pleased the two have built "a really good relationship off the court, but then a great rivalry on the court that makes me improve every day."

Their "generation-defining rivalry," as the Washington Post calls it, could go on for a while. Alcaraz, of Spain, is 22 years old and Sinner, of Italy, 23. They've won nine of the last 12 Grand Slam titles between them. The other three went to Novak Djokovic, who's 38. Over the past two seasons, Sinner has dominated the ATP Tour with 99 victories in 110 matches. Alcaraz has won 102 of his 121 matches, per the BBC.