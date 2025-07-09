Technology | Linda Yaccarino X CEO Linda Yaccarino to Exit the Company She did not give a reason for her departure By Kate Seamons Posted Jul 9, 2025 10:13 AM CDT Copied X CEO Linda Yaccarino, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on online child safety on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) After "two incredible years" at the helm of Elon Musk's X, Linda Yaccarino on Wednesday announced she is exiting the CEO role. From her post on, of course, X: "When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App. I'm incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable." (Read her full post here.) CNBC notes she did not provide a reason for her exit. At the New York Times, Mike Isaac describes her tenure: "Yaccarino has grappled with the challenges and in public social media posts, maintained an upbeat attitude as cheerleader in chief even as Mr. Musk fired off late-night posts that infuriated many users while also galvanizing his supporters." Read These Next Doctor shares wish for pro-Trump flood victims, and is fired. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for mass federal layoffs. Man breached airport security, died in jet engine. If you're an ancient history geek, this story is for you. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error