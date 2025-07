Big Tech Gains Lift Nasdaq to All-time High

A rally in Big Tech stocks led the broader market to a higher close Wednesday, lifting the Nasdaq to an all-time high and helping Wall Street claw back most of its losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 rose 37.74 points, or 0.6%, to 6,263.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.54 points, or 0.5%, to 44,458.30.

The Nasdaq composite rose 192.87 points, or 0.9%, to 20,611.34.

Gains in technology and communication services stocks helped drive the market higher, outweighing declines in energy and other sectors. Nvidia rose 1.7% and closed at $162.88. The chipmaker became the first public company to top $4 trillion in value as its share price briefly topped $164 in the early going, the AP reports. Shares in the AI boom poster child were going for around $14 at the start of 2023.