Man Rescues Baby Dumped Outside Church on Hot Day

A Chicago man who heard a crying baby when he was stuck in traffic last week found a 7-month-old girl who had been dumped in a carseat outside a church on a day when temperatures hit the 90s. Earl Abernathy said the infant had tipped the carseat over while trying to wriggle free. "I put the hazards on, jumped out of the car, and ran over to the baby and picked the baby up," he says. "It really broke my heart," he tells the Chicago Sun-Times . "Because at first, I didn't know the whole situation at hand, so I'm just looking at it like, 'Man, they just dumped this baby off with this church. It's hot, there's no water, no milk.'" Abernathy called 911 and posted a video on Facebook Live to try to find the girl's family.

Police said the girl was in a car that had been stolen in a carjacking at a gas station around four miles from the church earlier that day. "We were panicking. We panicked," the baby's grandmother, Karen Fuller, tells CBS News. "We didn't know, and I just kept praying." Police believe a suspect identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Ochoa left the baby outside the church when he realized she was in the car. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and vehicular hijacking. The baby was taken to a hospital for observation and safely returned to her family.

Abernathy says the family has reached out to him daily to thank him. He says he knew he had to stop when he saw the baby. "I just feel like that's what a normal person would do," he tells CBS News. "I just felt like it was just a bogus situation. Everybody I saw was riding past." Abernathy is a guidance counselor, assistant basketball coach, and security guard at a high school for at-risk students. "Working around kids, you know, I always want them to feel safe," he tells the Sun-Times. "And they should feel safe around any adult. So it was just like, I just sprung into action, doing my everyday duties."