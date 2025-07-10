10 Charged With Attempted Murder in ICE Center 'Ambush'

Ten people are charged with attempted murder in the July 4 shooting of a police officer at an ICE detention center in Texas. The shooting occurred at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado. Ten to 12 people initially shot fireworks toward the detention center shortly after 10:30pm, according to a criminal complaint. Minutes later, two people were allegedly seen tagging vehicles in the parking lot with phrases like "Ice pig" and "traitor," per the New York Times . As unarmed correctional officers attempted to talk to the individuals around 11pm, an Alvarado Police officer arrived and was shot by a person in the woods next to the center, per the complaint.

Nancy Larson, the acting US attorney for the Northern District of Texas, called it "an ambush" on law enforcement on Tuesday. Police said a second shooter had also fired on officers, unloading 20 to 30 rounds, from just outside the woods. The injured officer, who was shot in the neck, has been discharged from the hospital. The 10 accused each face three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Another person is expected to be charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy for attempting to conceal and destroy evidence, per the Times.

Investigators allegedly found spent 5.56-caliber casings, typically used with AR-15-style rifles, at the locations of the shooters. Larson said a jammed AR-style rifle was found in the woods, per the Guardian. Additionally, one of the accused was found in a vehicle with two AR-15-style rifles, a pistol, two Kevlar ballistic-style vests, and a ballistic helmet, according to court records. The individual allegedly claimed to have brought others to the site to "make some noise," per the Times. Seven others were arrested a short distance from the center within minutes of the shooting. Police said some were armed and in body armor.