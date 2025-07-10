Neeson's Princess Bride Audition Did Not Go Well

Liam Neeson isn't what you would call diminutive—the Irish actor stands 6-foot-4—but there was one role he was too short for. Neeson tells Entertainment Weekly that the most embarrassing moment from his long acting career came in 1987, when he auditioned for the role of Fezzik in The Princess Bride. He recalls that director Rob Reiner had a "look of disgust" on his face. "He turned to the casting director and said, 'I asked for a giant,'" Neeson says. "No 'Hello,' 'Thanks for coming.' Nothing like that." He says he was even more embarrassed for the casting director. "I felt bad for her," he says, though she ended up delivering what Reiner wanted—the role went to 7-foot-4 wrestler Andre the Giant.