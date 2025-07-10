US Slaps Sanctions on UN Human Rights Expert

Rubio claims Albanee has expressed 'open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 10, 2025 1:26 PM CDT
US Sanctions UN Special Rapporteur
Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, speaks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, July 11, 2023.   (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

A UN special rapporteur has been sanctioned by the United States over her work as an independent investigator scrutinizing human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories, a high-profile role in a network of experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement announcing sanctions against Francesca Albanese on Wednesday that she "has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West."

  • What is a special rapporteur? Albanese is among the experts chosen by the 47-member council in Geneva, the AP reports. They report to the body as a means of monitoring human rights records in various countries and the global observance of specific rights. Special rapporteurs don't represent the UN and have no formal authority. Still, their reports can step up pressure on countries, while their findings inform prosecutors at the International Criminal Court and other venues working on transnational justice cases.
  • Who is Albanese? Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, has developed an unusually high profile as the special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, a post she has held since May 2022. Last week, she named several large US companies among those aiding Israel as it fights a war with Hamas in Gaza, saying her report "shows why Israel's genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many."

  • "They never challenged me on the facts." Albanese said Thursday that she believed the sanctions were "calculated to weaken my mission." She said at a news conference in Slovenia that "I'll continue to do what I have to do." She questioned why she had been sanctioned—"for having exposed a genocide? For having denounced the system? They never challenged me on the facts."
  • Commissioner calls for "prompt reversal." The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, called for a "prompt reversal" of the US sanctions. He added that "even in face of fierce disagreement, UN member states should engage substantively and constructively, rather than resort to punitive measures."
  • "Nothing justifies what Israel is doing." In recent weeks, Albanese issued a series of letters urging other countries to pressure Israel, including through sanctions, to end its deadly bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Albanese said at a news conference last year that she has "always been attacked since the very beginning of my mandate," adding that criticism wouldn't force her to step down. "It just infuriates me, it pisses me off, of course it does, but then it creates even more pressure not to step back," she said. "Human rights work is first and foremost amplifying the voice of people who are not heard." She added that "of course, one condemned Hamas—how not to condemn Hamas? But at the same time, nothing justifies what Israel is doing."

