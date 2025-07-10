US Slaps Sanctions on UN Human Rights Expert

A UN special rapporteur has been sanctioned by the United States over her work as an independent investigator scrutinizing human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories, a high-profile role in a network of experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement announcing sanctions against Francesca Albanese on Wednesday that she "has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West."

What is a special rapporteur? Albanese is among the experts chosen by the 47-member council in Geneva, the AP reports. They report to the body as a means of monitoring human rights records in various countries and the global observance of specific rights. Special rapporteurs don't represent the UN and have no formal authority. Still, their reports can step up pressure on countries, while their findings inform prosecutors at the International Criminal Court and other venues working on transnational justice cases.

Who is Albanese? Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, has developed an unusually high profile as the special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, a post she has held since May 2022. Last week, she named several large US companies among those aiding Israel as it fights a war with Hamas in Gaza, saying her report "shows why Israel's genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many."