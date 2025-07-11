Manitoba Official Blasts US 'Ambulance Chasers'

Manitoba is grappling with its worst wildfire season in decades, forcing officials to declare a second state of emergency this year as more than 100 wildfires rage across the province. Provincial authorities say 2.5 million acres have already burned in 2024, putting Manitoba on track for its largest area lost to wildfires since 1994. As of Friday, the New York Times reports that at least a dozen fires remain out of control. Higher-than-average temperatures have made conditions ripe for blazes, most of which are sparked by lightning. Winnipeg, the provincial capital, faced severe thunderstorms as smoke from the wildfires worsened air quality across Canada and into the United States.

Nine Manitoba communities, including Snow Lake and the Garden Hill First Nation, have been ordered to evacuate. Over 4,000 residents from Garden Hill were taken to temporary shelters in Winnipeg, with the federal government deploying an air force plane to assist. Premier Wab Kinew cited the need for more shelter space as the main reason for the renewed state of emergency.

American firefighters have joined efforts to control the fires, but the international response has not been without friction. Kinew criticized a group of US lawmakers who questioned the Canadian response to the fires, saying it distracts from the seriousness of the crisis and politicizes the suffering of those affected. By contrast, he praised the US firefighters in Canada. "I would challenge these ambulance chasers in the US Congress to go and do the same, and to hear how much the American firefighting heroes who are here love our province," Kinew said on Thursday, per the BBC.