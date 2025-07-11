British Fighter Jet Is Stuck in India, Spawning Memes

A British F-35B fighter jet stranded at an Indian airport for nearly a month, sparking memes and cartoons on social media, is expected to fly back home as early as next week, Indian officials said. The stealth fighter, one of the world's most advanced and costing around $115 million, is stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the southern state of Kerala due to a technical snag and is being repaired by UK engineers, officials said. The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea last month when it ran into bad weather and couldn't return to the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, reports the AP .

The aircraft was then diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14. Officials said engineers hope to repair the plane in the next few days before it could fly back to UK sometime next week. The stranded military aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, has triggered AI-generated memes in India. In a social media post, the tourism department of Kerala showed the aircraft on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees and posting a fictitious five-star review. "Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend," it said.

The state's top official at the tourism department, K. Biju, said the post was put out in "good humor." "It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism," said Biju. Another cartoon posted on X showed the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background. The British High Commission confirmed to the AP that a UK engineering team has been deployed to "assess and repair" the aircraft. There has been speculation in India that if the engineers fail to rectify the aircraft, it could be partially dismantled and transported in a cargo plane. The UK's Ministry of Defense dismissed the speculation in an emailed statement.