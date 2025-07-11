World  | 
Nigeria

Nigerian Official Quotes Rap Lyric in Rebuffing US

'I can't do nothin' for you, man' says foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar, channeling Flava Flav
Posted Jul 11, 2025 11:57 AM CDT
Senegal President Basirou Diomaye Faye, left, and Nigerian foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar pose for a photo in Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday, June 22, 2025.   (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga)

The US has been pressing Nigeria to accept deported migrants, but Nigerian's foreign minister says his country has enough problems. In a TV interview, Yusuf Tuggar quoted a rap lyric to make his point, reports the BBC:

  • "In the words of the famous US rap group Public Enemy—you'll remember a line from Flava Flav, a member of the group, who said: 'Flava Flav has problems of his own. I can't do nothin' for you, man.'"

Tuggar said President Trump "is mounting considerable pressure on African countries to accept Venezuelans to be deported from the US, some straight out of prison," adding that Nigeria already has more than 230 million people, per Reuters. The White House has not responded to the comments. Trump met this week with the presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Gabon at the White House, as the State Department issued formal requests to those nations to accept deportees from America, reports the Wall Street Journal.

