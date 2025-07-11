Nigerian Official Quotes Rap Lyric in Rebuffing US

The US has been pressing Nigeria to accept deported migrants, but Nigerian's foreign minister says his country has enough problems. In a TV interview, Yusuf Tuggar quoted a rap lyric to make his point, reports the BBC :

Tuggar said President Trump "is mounting considerable pressure on African countries to accept Venezuelans to be deported from the US, some straight out of prison," adding that Nigeria already has more than 230 million people, per Reuters. The White House has not responded to the comments. Trump met this week with the presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Gabon at the White House, as the State Department issued formal requests to those nations to accept deportees from America, reports the Wall Street Journal.