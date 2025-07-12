Passengers Stuck in Maine Overnight After Midair Fight

A TUI flight headed from Cancun to London was forced to make an unplanned stop in Maine on Tuesday night after a scuffle broke out between two passengers. The flight, carrying 267 people, landed safely around 9:30pm, but with the crew about to time out, the passengers were forced to spend the night in Bangor. The altercation, which prompted the pilot to request an immediate landing, was reportedly brought under control by the crew before touchdown, reports the BBC .

Audio from the cockpit revealed the pilot assuring air traffic controllers that the situation was contained and that the "cockpit is secure." Once on the ground, local authorities and US Customs and Border Protection officers met the plane. Both individuals involved in the fight were removed; neither faced criminal charges but they were put on separate flights back to their home countries. A relief crew was dispatched and the Dreamliner resumed its journey at 3pm Wednesday and arrived at London Gatwick later that day.

As for the fight, witnesses tell WMTW that a female passenger was caught smoking in the bathroom and was then brought back to her seat, where she and her husband reportedly began arguing. Punches were allegedly exchanged between the pair before the fight was broken up.